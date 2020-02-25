Vacancies at St. Bartholomew's School

ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL

Newbury RG14 6JP

We currently have the following permanent vacancies to start as soon as possible:



• Teaching Assistant – permanent, part-time (up to 30.5 hrs pw), term-time only.

Closing date Sunday 1 March 2020



• House Administrative/Progress Manager – permanent, part-time (35 hours pw), term-time only.

Closing date: Thursday 5 March 2020



• Site Supervisor – permanent, part time (16.25 hrs pw), 52 weeks pa.

Closing date Sunday 8 March 2020



• Human Resources Administrator – permanent, part-time (30 hours pw), term-time only.

Closing date: Sunday 8 March 2020



• Assistant Teacher – permanent, part-time (up to 32.17 hrs pw), term-time only.

Closing date Tuesday 10 March 2020

For full details and to apply please visit:

www.stbarts.co.uk



Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.

Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk