Vacancies at St. Bartholomew's School

Tue, 25 Feb 2020
ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Newbury RG14 6JP
We currently have the following permanent vacancies to start as soon as possible:
• Teaching Assistant – permanent, part-time (up to 30.5 hrs pw), term-time only.
Closing date Sunday 1 March 2020
• House Administrative/Progress Manager – permanent, part-time (35 hours pw), term-time only.
Closing date: Thursday 5 March 2020
• Site Supervisor – permanent, part time (16.25 hrs pw), 52 weeks pa.
Closing date Sunday 8 March 2020
• Human Resources Administrator – permanent, part-time (30 hours pw), term-time only.
Closing date: Sunday 8 March 2020
• Assistant Teacher – permanent, part-time (up to 32.17 hrs pw), term-time only.
Closing date Tuesday 10 March 2020
For full details and to apply please visit:
www.stbarts.co.uk
Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.
Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News