Train to Teach Career Information Evening

Train to Teach Career Information Evening

Train to Teach Career Information Evening
Tuesday 10th March 2020

Whose story will you inspire?

We have vacancies on our teacher training programmes (QTS and PGCE) for anyone interested in training to teach from September 2020.
Secondary trainees are based at The Downs,
St. Bartholomew’s, Park House or Kennet School.
Primary trainees are based at one of our school direct partnership primary schools in Newbury and surrounding areas in West Berkshire.
So whether you are a teaching assistant, a career changer or you graduate in the summer of 2020 why not come along to our Train to Teach Career Information Evening to find out more!


Every Lesson Shapes a Life

Where?
Kennet School, RG19 4LL

When?
6:00pm—8:00pm
Talk at 6:30pm


Refreshments provided

Book a place?
Booking through our website is preferred but not essential

Email: itt@downlandalliance.org.uk


www.downlandalliance.org.uk

Telephone: 01635 270096


Search: Get into Teaching

