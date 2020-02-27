Your Equity Release Options

Start living the Retirement you deserve

Coffee Mornings

Join Carol for a cuppa, cake and a chat to have your questions answered

saturday 29th February 9.30am - 2pm

Wednesday 4th March 9.30am - 1pm

all welcome

No appointment needed

Queen Anne House 35 Oxford Street Newbury RG14 1JG

Please call Carol on Tel: 01635 550179

for a free, non obligation chat.



E: carol@hopwoodash.co.uk



www.yourequityreleaseoptions.co.uk

a Lifetime Mortgage will be secured against your home