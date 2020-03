Groundstaff

required

Busy racing stables in Kingsclere looking for full / part time local people

Job will include general day to day looking after of horses, mucking out, taking horses on and off the walker.

Previous experience with racehorses would be helpful but nonessential

This job is a non-riding role.

Please email annalisa@kingsclere.com

Or call the office 01635 298 210