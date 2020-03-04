Vacancies at Bradfield College

Bradfield College enjoys a well-established reputation for being one of the UK’s leading co-educational, independent schools through its provision of academic excellence and a well-rounded education.

Lead Clinical Nurse

Full time, term time only post

We are looking to recruit a Lead Clinical Nurse within our College Medical Centre. You will lead the Nursing Team in providing a clinically effective, high quality service to the pupils of the School. The Clinical Lead Nurse will use evidence-based practice to plan, deliver and evaluate nursing interventions throughout the Medical Centre and College.

You are expected to work in partnership with the Health Care Manager, Deputy Head Pastoral, Director of Wellbeing, COO, pupils, parents, School personnel, GPs and other appropriate agencies to carry out health surveillance, health promotion and other public health initiatives required by the School.



Closing date: Friday 20 March 2020.

Residential Matron

Term time, plus days at the beginning and end of terms

Required to commence end of August 2020 • Accommodation provided

We are looking to recruit a Residential Matron who will assist with and contribute to the supervision and care of the girls who enjoy our boarding facilities. You will have particular responsibility for

the health, clothing and general well-being of those in the House. You will be required to deal with medical emergencies as well as routine appointments that may entail escorting pupils as needed to medical appointments.Tasks will also include the organisation and supervision of a small team of domestic staff attached to the House, ensuring that they carry out their work effectively and efficiently.



Closing date: Thursday 19 March 2020

Benefits of these roles:

• Competitive salary.

• Free meal during the working day when College kitchens are open.

• Contributory Pension Scheme.

• Subsidised membership of the College Sports Centre .

• Subsidised membership of the Golf Club.

• Cycle to Work scheme.

Further details and an Application Form can be obtained from our website

www.bradfieldcollege.org.uk/vacancies

or email recruitment@bradfieldcollege.org.uk



or contact the Human Resources Department on Tel: 0118 964 4546.