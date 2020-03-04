Cooks and Machine Operative Roles

Artisan producer of sauces and chutneys based in Ball Hill [RG20 0PW] have full time permanent roles available.

Production Cooks are responsible for ingredient preparation, cooking, filling and cleaning.

Machine Operators are responsible for machine setting and operations. They will also be involved in site cleaning and maintenance tasks. Ideally suited to people with a BTEC or similar qualification or experience.

Please contact info@atkinsandpotts.co.uk

with your CV.