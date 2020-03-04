Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Cooks and Machine Operative Roles

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Cooks and Machine Operative Roles

Cooks and Machine Operative Roles

Artisan producer of sauces and chutneys based in Ball Hill [RG20 0PW] have full time permanent roles available.
Production Cooks are responsible for ingredient preparation, cooking, filling and cleaning.
Machine Operators are responsible for machine setting and operations. They will also be involved in site cleaning and maintenance tasks. Ideally suited to people with a BTEC or similar qualification or experience.

Please contact info@atkinsandpotts.co.uk

with your CV.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Vodafone takes action after visitor to Newbury HQ tests positive for coronavirus

Vodafone take action after visitor to Newbury HQ tests positive for coronavirus

Thatcham knife teen admits string of assaults against women

Court

Newbury's Kennet Centre new owners named

Should council invest in Kennet Shopping centre?

Coronavirus testing taking place at West Berkshire Community Hospital

Coronavirus testing taking place at West Berkshire Community Hospital

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33