Catering Vacancies

Full time and Part time

An exciting opportunity for flexible, hard-working staff to join an established, friendly team in a busy, thriving girls’ independent boarding school. We provide 3 meal services for approximately 1000 people daily and School events.

Chef de Partie - Full time

£25,220 per annum

Working 5 days out of 7, Monday to Friday (which will include one day on the weekend). You will have previous experience of working within a similar role and ideally have a catering qualification.

Catering Assistants

Full time | £18,720 per annum, working 40 hours p/w - 12pm to 8:30pm

Part time - term time only

£10,791 per annum, working 27.5 hours p/w - 3pm to 8:30pm

£6,867 per annum, working 17.5 hours p/w - 5pm to 8:30pm

The working pattern for all roles is 5 days out of 7, Monday to Friday (which will include one day on the weekend).

Benefits include uniform and meals on duty and a generous Pension scheme, 25 days' holiday plus a week off at Christmas and all Bank Holidays.

For further details or to apply, please visit our website www.downehouse.net or alternatively call 01635 204712 or email recruitment@downehouse.net

Closing date: Noon on Thursday 12 March 2020



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an enhanced DBS check and satisfactory references.

Downe House Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ