We have an opportunity for an I&T Compliance Electrician to work in a small team, undertaking appropriate testing, installation, repairs, maintenance and improvements of the College’s domestic/ commercial electrical installations, in a variety of interesting buildings in a pleasant environment.

You will have a minimum of City and Guilds 2391 or 2394/2395 I &T and 2377-22/32 in PAT Testing, CNVQ Level 3 or equivalent trade qualification in electrical engineering, be 18th Edition regulations qualified, have experience of domestic/commercial electrical installations, and be a flexible team worker with an understanding and awareness of safety issues in the workplace. A current valid driving licence is also required.

This role is for 39 hours per week, Monday to Friday. For further information, including the Job Description,

Further Particulars and how to apply, visit the College

Closing date for receipt of application: Mid-day Friday 3rd April, 2020.

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.