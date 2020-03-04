Arlington Arts is a multi-purpose venue available that has previously been hired for a variety of events. Looking for a small meeting room for interviews, a team-building day or awards ceremony? Arlington Arts could be the perfect venue for your corporate event.

Arlington Arts can make available all the support you need to make your event a complete success, whether that is an experienced team of technicians or an army of front of house staff.

The venue also benefits from free parking, on site catering and facilities to host up to 250 delegates.

If you would like to familiarise yourself with Arlington Arts you can visit view their virtual tour online here: https://arlington-arts.com/virtual-tour/

To enquire about hiring the venue for your event visit https://arlington-arts.com/venue-hire/ email admin@arlingtonarts.co.uk