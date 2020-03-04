Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Arlington Arts

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Arlington Arts

Arlington Arts is a multi-purpose venue available that has previously been hired for a variety of events. Looking for a small meeting room for interviews, a team-building day or awards ceremony? Arlington Arts could be the perfect venue for your corporate event.

Arlington Arts can make available all the support you need to make your event a complete success, whether that is an experienced team of technicians or an army of front of house staff. 

The venue also benefits from free parking, on site catering and facilities to host up to 250 delegates.

If you would like to familiarise yourself with Arlington Arts you can visit view their virtual tour online here: https://arlington-arts.com/virtual-tour/

To enquire about hiring the venue for your event visit https://arlington-arts.com/venue-hire/ email admin@arlingtonarts.co.uk

 

 

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Vodafone takes action after visitor to Newbury HQ tests positive for coronavirus

Vodafone take action after visitor to Newbury HQ tests positive for coronavirus

Thatcham knife teen admits string of assaults against women

Court

Newbury's Kennet Centre new owners named

Should council invest in Kennet Shopping centre?

Coronavirus testing taking place at West Berkshire Community Hospital

Coronavirus testing taking place at West Berkshire Community Hospital

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33