Nurse Required

Nurse - Night Shifts

School Medical Centre

This is an amazing opportunity to join our community on our beautiful site in West Berkshire looking after the medical needs of 600 boarding girls aged 11 - 18.

Our on-site purpose-built Medical Centre operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week during term time and we are currently looking for a nurse to work 3 night shifts to join our Nursing Team.

Previous school experience is not essential. To be successful, you will need to be an RGN, ideally with some experience of working with young people aged 11 - 18 and be looking for an opportunity to get fully involved with the life of this busy boarding school.

Benefits include meals on duty, uniform, CPD opportunities and a wonderful working environment with a warm, friendly and professional team.

For further details or to apply, please visit our website www.downehouse.net

or alternatively call 01635 204712 or email recruitment@downehouse.net



Closing date: Noon on Friday 20 March 2020



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an enhanced DBS check and satisfactory references.

Downe House Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ