Degree Apprenticeship in Health Care

• Study, learn and make a difference to young people with autism

• Priors Court and Warwick University are working together to offer Degree Apprenticeships in Digital Health Science

• Successful applicants will receive a 3 year fully funded degree programme and a starting salary of £16,000

• An amazing opportunity for anyone interested in using data to improve outcomes for young people with autism

Based in our Prior Insight Team (our digital transformation project)

This role will include work placements across the organisation to develop a broad understanding of operational processes and enable high quality analysis and application of data.

This is a full-time position which includes study towards a degree in Digital Health Science via Warwick University.

ABB science or equivalent (some flexibility) / L2 Maths & English as a minimum

Open Day to find out more 24th March at Priors Court- bookable via graduates@priorscourt.org.uk



Closing date 31st March – start September 2020