School Business Manager Required

Inkpen Primary School

Weavers Lane, Inkpen, Hungerford RG17 9QE

T: 01488 668219 • E: office@inkpen.w-berks.sch.uk

School Business Manager



Grade F 11-19, £21,166 – £24,799 pa, pro rata • 27.5 hours per week to be worked over five days • Term time only plus occasional days during school holidays as required

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a highly motivated and organised professional to play a key role in our school.

We are looking to appoint a School Business Manager to help ensure the efficient running of the school to manage and undertake the support functions of finance, human resources, administration, premises and facilities and health and safety. You would also undertake the role of Clerk to Governors and the management of Inkspots Nursery finances.

You must have evidence of a strong finance background and some experience of the other support functions.

You should:

• Possess the ability to effectively evaluate financial information and prepare a realistic balanced budget, and to write and present effective reports.

• Be able to prioritise, allocate and plan workload of self, including meeting management deadlines.

• Work with others in a positive manner.

• Be accurate and well organised in approach to work.

• Have the ability to understand and advise others on policies and procedures.

We would be pleased to receive applications from those currently in a school role or those who would like to move to a school environment.



Please contact Maria Tillett on 01488 668219 or

office@inkpen.w-berks.sch.uk

for an application form or for further details.

Closing date: 9am, Tuesday 17 March 2020

Interviews: Wednesday 18 March 2020



We are committed to the safeguarding and well being of all our students and the recruitment and selection process will reflect this.