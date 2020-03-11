Cats Protection Drop in

Tuesday 17th March, 12 – 4pm

LOVE CATS? Come and meet us any time

between 12 & 4pm

.

What we have to offer:

.

• Neuter your cat for just £5 - pick up a voucher.

.

• 12.30 - Cat Care talk - lots of hints and tips for a happy, healthy cat.

.

• Behaviour advice, meet our behaviour expert to discuss any worries you may have such as inappropriate toileting, overgrooming etc.

.

• Information and advice.

.

• Children welcome too

.

Find us at:

Thatcham Memorial Hall

Brownsfield

Bath Road

Thatcham

RG18 3AG

For further information please contact:

T: 01635 200111

E: newbury@cats.org.uk

W: www.cats.org.uk/newbury