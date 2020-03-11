Cuthbert Masterstroke
A play by Andrew J Smith
Wed, 11 Mar 2020
Cats Protection Drop in
Tuesday 17th March, 12 – 4pm
LOVE CATS? Come and meet us any time
between 12 & 4pm
What we have to offer:
• Neuter your cat for just £5 - pick up a voucher.
• 12.30 - Cat Care talk - lots of hints and tips for a happy, healthy cat.
• Behaviour advice, meet our behaviour expert to discuss any worries you may have such as inappropriate toileting, overgrooming etc.
• Information and advice.
• Children welcome too
Find us at:
Thatcham Memorial Hall
Brownsfield
Bath Road
Thatcham
RG18 3AG
For further information please contact:
T: 01635 200111
