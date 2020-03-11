Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Cats Protection Drop in
Tuesday 17th March, 12 – 4pm

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Cats Protection Drop inTuesday 17th March, 12 – 4pm

Cats Protection Drop in
Tuesday 17th March, 12 – 4pm

LOVE CATS? Come and meet us any time
between 12 & 4pm
.
What we have to offer:
.
• Neuter your cat for just £5 - pick up a voucher.
.
• 12.30 - Cat Care talk - lots of hints and tips for a happy, healthy cat.
.
• Behaviour advice, meet our behaviour expert to discuss any worries you may have such as inappropriate toileting, overgrooming etc.
.
• Information and advice.
.
• Children welcome too
.
Find us at:
Thatcham Memorial Hall
Brownsfield
Bath Road
Thatcham
RG18 3AG

For further information please contact:

T: 01635 200111

E: newbury@cats.org.uk

W: www.cats.org.uk/newbury

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man detained following incident on A339 footbridge in Newbury

Man detained following incident on A339 footbridge in Newbury

Vodafone's Newbury HQ takes further precautionary measures against coronavirus

Vodafone take action after visitor to Newbury HQ tests positive for coronavirus

Update on Newbury hit and run

Update on Newbury hit and run 

U-turn over Newbury shop closures

U-turn over Newbury shop closures 

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33