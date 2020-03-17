Deputy Administration Manager Required

Deputy Administration Manager

£27,000 per annum



As one of the leading girls’ independent boarding schools in the country, we pride ourselves on offering a supportive, creative and enriching environment for our girls.

We are looking to appoint an experienced Administrator to assist in maintaining a smooth-running and efficient office by dealing with all administrative functions and helping with the scheduling of regular events and meetings.

To be successful, you will have good organisational skills and the ability to multi-task and to communicate with a warm and open manner. Ideally you will have worked in a similar role. Attention to detail and strong IT skills are vital in this highly varied role.

Benefits include 25 days’ holiday plus all Bank Holidays and additional days off at Christmas, free meals during the working day, contributory pension scheme and excellent working conditions.

For further details or to apply, please visit our website www.downehouse.net

or, alternatively, call 01635 204712 or email recruitment@downehouse.net



Closing date: Noon on Wednesday 1 April 2020

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

Downe House Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ