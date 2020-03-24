Assistant Registrar Required

Assistant Registrar

£24,485 • Full time

As one of the leading independent girls’ boarding schools in the UK, we pride ourselves on offering a supportive, creative and enriching environment for the girls in our care.

To ensure we maintain our position as one of the best schools in the country, we are looking to appoint an enthusiastic and interested Assistant Registrar to support the management of the admissions process in a way that emulates the strengths and ethos of the School. The successful post-holder must have very strong interpersonal, administrative, organisational and communication skills. This is a key front-facing role, liaising with parents, girls and other stakeholders, and therefore the post-holder will need to have a methodical approach with an excellent eye for detail.

There will be a requirement to work occasional weekends to assist with School events for prospective parents and new girls.

Benefits include 25 days’ holiday plus all bank holidays and a week off at Christmas, meals on duty, CPD opportunities and a wonderful working environment with a warm, friendly and professional team.

For further details or to apply, please visit our website www.downehouse.net or alternatively call 01635 204712 or email recruitment@downehouse.net



Closing date: Noon on Wednesday 1 April 2020



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an enhanced DBS check and satisfactory references.

Downe House Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham,

Berkshire RG18 9JJ