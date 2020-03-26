Create connections and inspire success with virtual networking
Thu, 26 Mar 2020
Create connections and inspire success with virtual networking
The Athena Network - Same meetings just different
West Berks The Athena Network 12 - 2pm
• Hungerford group Friday April 3rd • Newbury west group Thursday April 9th
• Newbury central group Wednesday April 15th
Booking Now • Were keen to ‘meet’ you
Visitors always welcome contact debbie.miles@theathenanetwork.com for an invitation
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News