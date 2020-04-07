Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

LGV Class 2 delivery driver required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

LGV Class 2 delivery driver required

LGV Class 2 delivery driver required

must have up to 20 tonne metre crane certificate.
Short term available now if temporarily out of work. Also Full time available.

Tel : (01635) 200253

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Giant bug causes car crash near Hermitage

Giant bug causes car crash in Thatcham

Special care hub at Newbury Racecourse for people with Covid-19 symptoms

Coronavirus: What we know

New shopping measures announced 

New shopping measures announced today

What a mess: Police greeted with this scene after responding to calls from public

What a mess: police greeted with this scene after responding to calls from public

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33