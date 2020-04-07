Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Cook & Butcher
delivering to Thatcham, Newbury and surrounding areas

Cook & Butcher

Tradition the Modern Way

celebrating 10 years in business

In light of the current Covid-19 pandemic we are proud to support our customers and offer delivery to Thatcham, Newbury and surrounding areas!
Order online before 2pm for two-day delivery on all orders over £40! (ex Sundays)

Our online store has a full selection of meats, vegetables, fruits, cheeses, condiments AND special offers available, including:


EASTER SPECIAL - £45
Rolled Sirloin Steak plus FREE Turkey Breast Joint


Plenty for 20 BBQ Pack - £20
Burgers, Sausages, Sweet Chilli Koftas, Chicken Thighs, Pork Loin Steaks


Large Joint Roasting Pack - £62.95
Boneless Turkey Breast, Boneless Gammon Join, Beef Topside, Boneless Pork Loin Joint


Weekly Veg Box - £25
Selection of fresh vegetables (full list online) with 2l milk and a white loaf

www.cookandbutcher.co.uk


www.facebook.com/cookandbutcher


We deliver to the following areas: RG14, RG18, RG19, RG20, RG21, RG22, RG24, RG26, RG30, RG31, RG7s (1,2,3,4,5,6,8)

