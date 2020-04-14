Tue, 14 Apr 2020
Cook & Butcher
Tradition the Modern Way
celebrating 10 years in business
In light of the current Covid-19 pandemic
we are proud to support our customers and offer delivery to Thatcham, Newbury and surrounding areas!
Order online before 2pm for two-day delivery
on all orders over £40! (ex Sundays)
Our online store has a full selection of meats, vegetables, fruits, cheeses, condiments AND special offers available, including:
Plenty for 20 BBQ Pack - £20
Burgers, Sausages, Sweet Chilli Koftas, Chicken Thighs, Pork Loin Steaks
Large Joint Roasting Pack - £62.95
Boneless Turkey Breast, Boneless Gammon Join, Beef Topside, Boneless Pork Loin Joint
Weekly Veg Box - £25
Selection of fresh vegetables (full list online) with 2l milk and a white loaf
All our beef is native and locally sourced from Cold Ash
We deliver to Thatcham, Newbury, Aldermaston and surrounding areas.
Full and up-to-date postcode list available on our website:
