Cook & Butcher

celebrating 10 years in business

In light of the current Covid-19 pandemic

we are proud to support our customers and offer delivery to Thatcham, Newbury and surrounding areas!

Order online before 2pm for two-day delivery

on all orders over £40! (ex Sundays)

Our online store has a full selection of meats, vegetables, fruits, cheeses, condiments AND special offers available, including:

Plenty for 20 BBQ Pack - £20

Burgers, Sausages, Sweet Chilli Koftas, Chicken Thighs, Pork Loin Steaks



Large Joint Roasting Pack - £62.95

Boneless Turkey Breast, Boneless Gammon Join, Beef Topside, Boneless Pork Loin Joint



Weekly Veg Box - £25

Selection of fresh vegetables (full list online) with 2l milk and a white loaf

All our beef is native and locally sourced from Cold Ash

We deliver to Thatcham, Newbury, Aldermaston and surrounding areas.

Full and up-to-date postcode list available on our website:

www.cookandbutcher.co.uk



www.facebook.com/cookandbutcher