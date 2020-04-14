Cook & Butcher

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

In light of the current Covid-19 pandemic
we are proud to support our customers and offer delivery to Thatcham, Newbury and surrounding areas!
Order online before 2pm for two-day delivery
on all orders over £40! (ex Sundays)

Our online store has a full selection of meats, vegetables, fruits, cheeses, condiments AND special offers available, including:

Plenty for 20 BBQ Pack - £20
Burgers, Sausages, Sweet Chilli Koftas, Chicken Thighs, Pork Loin Steaks


Large Joint Roasting Pack - £62.95
Boneless Turkey Breast, Boneless Gammon Join, Beef Topside, Boneless Pork Loin Joint


Weekly Veg Box - £25
Selection of fresh vegetables (full list online) with 2l milk and a white loaf

All our beef is native and locally sourced from Cold Ash

We deliver to Thatcham, Newbury, Aldermaston and surrounding areas.
Full and up-to-date postcode list available on our website:

www.cookandbutcher.co.uk


www.facebook.com/cookandbutcher

