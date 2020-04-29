Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Warehouses
Spring Savings

Reading Warehouses

Spring Savings

YOU CALL, YOU CHOOSE
WE WILL DELIVER DIRECT TO YOU

We are currently closed to the public but are always open online, and for telephone enquiries during normal office hours. Please give us a call to discuss you needs and we can deliver the goods direct to you with a contact free delivery service on our own vehicles or collect from our store.
We stock a lot more than is on our website so call us today.
We wish all our customers the very best in these challenging times. Please keep safe.

Star Buy
Bosch
Washing Machine
6kg load
1400 spin
only £269.99

Iceking
CF252W
Chest freezer
252 LTR A+ RATED
SUITABLE FOR OUTBUILDINGS
only
£239.99

Scoop Buy
Samsung
43” 4k UHD TV
Full smart features
only
£319

5 year guarantee
SONY 43” TV
Full smart feature freeview play catchup
now only
£379

BLOMBERG
FNT4550
FROST FREE
UPRIGHT FREEZER
only £379.99

HOTPOINT
HBD5517 Wht
55cm WIDE
Fridge freezer
only £259.99

star buy
Indesit IWC71252Eco
7kg Load A++ Rated
Washing
Machine
1200 Spin
only
£189.99

5 year guarantee
Linsar 32” TV
Built-in DVD
Smart TV and wifi
only £179

fridgemaster
MUL49103M
UNDER COUNTER
LARDER FRIDGE
A+ RATED
ONLY £129.99

HOOVER
HL1692D3
WASHING MACHINE
9Kg LOAD 1600 Spin. WIFI
ONLY £299.99
Indesit
IDV75w
vented tumble dryer
only
£169.99

save £50
samsung
UE40NU7110
40” 4k UHD Smart TV
now only
£299

Reading Warehouses
New Road, Tadley, RG26 3AL
Tel: (0118) 9814188
email: sales@readingwarehouses.co.uk


Opening Hours: Monday - Saturday 9a.m. - 5.00p.m. Sundays: Closed

