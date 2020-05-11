Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Learning Support Mentor

Engaging Potential

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Learning Support Mentor

Engaging Potential

Learning Support Mentor

Can you build good relationships with young people? Have you worked with challenging young people? Do you like supporting students to reach their potential? Are you a positive role model? Do you enjoy being part of a positive and supportive team?

If you have answered yes to these questions please refer to our website www.engagingpotential.com where you will find the Job Descriptions, Person Specifications and Application form to apply for our
Learning Support Mentor position.

Salary: £19-22k depending upon skills offered and experience

Closing Date: 1st June 2020 (midday)

Interviews: 10th and 11th June 2020 via ZOOM

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Coronavirus testing site to open in Thatcham tomorrow (Friday)

Coronavirus testing site to open in Thatcham tomorrow (Friday)

Coronavirus cases: West Berkshire update (Saturday)

Coronavirus cases: West Berkshiire update (Saturday)

Bright Starlink 3 pass tonight and Flower Moon

Bright Starlink 3 pass tonight and bright Flower Moon

POLL: Should PM announce an easing of the lockdown?

Do you think Boris Johnson should announce an easing of the lockdown?

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33