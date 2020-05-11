Engaging Potential

Learning Support Mentor

Can you build good relationships with young people? Have you worked with challenging young people? Do you like supporting students to reach their potential? Are you a positive role model? Do you enjoy being part of a positive and supportive team?

If you have answered yes to these questions please refer to our website www.engagingpotential.com where you will find the Job Descriptions, Person Specifications and Application form to apply for our

Learning Support Mentor position.

Salary: £19-22k depending upon skills offered and experience

Closing Date: 1st June 2020 (midday)

Interviews: 10th and 11th June 2020 via ZOOM

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children