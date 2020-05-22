Household waste - pay to tip

Beenham waste facility extends weekend openings to the public

Beenham waste recycling facility in Grange Lane, near Newbury, is to continue opening to the public on Saturdays and Sundays.

Owners, Grundon Waste Management, say a successful trial period showed there was demand for the service as householders want to get rid of their waste quickly and easily.

It comes after West Berkshire Council reopened its council-run recycling centres from May 14, but said drop-offs could only be via a pre-booked appointment system and warned it was expecting a high demand.

Government guidelines say that waste should be taken to a recycling centre ‘if it cannot be stored safely at home and no alternative disposal options are available’.

Neil Grundon, deputy chairman, said: “We know people want to get rid of all the rubbish that has built up over the past few weeks, but they don’t necessarily want to have to endure long queues or fiddle around with booking systems.

“By continuing to open our facility to the public and by making sure we have strict social distancing guidelines in place – and staff to monitor them – we are helping to both make it easier for householders and help to alleviate some of the pressure points on council-run facilities.”

A charge of £25 per car is being made at the Beenham site, with £5 being donated to NHS Charities Together and last weekend, Grundon was able to donate an amazing £530. All payments must be contactless – no cash will be accepted.

Opening hours each day will be 8.30am to 1.00pm on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays. No vans or trailers allowed.

The Beenham facility will accept:

Household general waste

Mixed recycling

Garden waste

Wood

Metals

Cardboard

Mattresses can be disposed of for an additional fee of £15.

It will not take:

Liquids

Solvents

Paint

Asbestos

Batteries

Plasterboard

Oil

Electrical appliances

For full details, please visit www.grundon.com