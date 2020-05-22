Icefree Sapphire Ltd

Require an experienced

WELDER Tig-Mig/ Sheet metalworker

Welding Steel - Aluminum -

Stainless Steel

Based in Hungerford at our small but busy sheet metal company. Primary duty will be welding but to include all aspects of metal fabrication.

Please email : derek@icefree-sapphire.com

Or call 01488 681212