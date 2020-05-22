Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

WELDER Tig-Mig/ Sheet metalworker

Icefree Sapphire Ltd

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

WELDER Tig-Mig/ Sheet metalworker

Icefree Sapphire Ltd

Require an experienced

WELDER Tig-Mig/ Sheet metalworker

Welding Steel - Aluminum -

Stainless Steel

Based in Hungerford at our small but busy sheet metal company. Primary duty will be welding but to include all aspects of metal fabrication.

Please email : derek@icefree-sapphire.com
Or call 01488 681212

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Double International Space Station pass over the UK tonight, followed by HTV9 supply ship in its wake

Double International Space Station pass over the UK tonight, followed by HTV9 supply ship in its wake

Newbury murder investigation update

Newbury murder investigation update

Timetable for spotting the International Space Station as it passes over the UK and nine-year-old Lottie from Newbury takes her first cosmic photograph

Timetable for spotting the International Space Station as it passes over the UK and nine-year-old Lottie from Newbury takes her first cosmic photograph

Fire breaks out at Snelsmore Common

Fire breaks out at Snelsmore Common

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33