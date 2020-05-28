Train to Teach Career Information Event

Groundworks and Drainage Supervisors
If you are considering a career in teaching, why not consider one of our School Direct primary and secondary training programmes with places available from September 2020.
The Downland Alliance is a school-led training partnership with secondary trainees based at The Downs, St. Bartholomew’s, Park House and Kennet School. Primary trainees are based at one of our partnership primary schools in the local area. Our programmes are accredited by Oxford Brookes University.
So whether you are a teaching assistant, a career changer or you graduate in the summer of 2020 why not join our virtual event to find out more.
When?
Tuesday 9th June
6pm-7pm
(Talk at 6:30pm)
How?
Join our Virtual Event by registering to attend through our website
Downland Alliance
Telephone: 01635 270096 Email: itt@downlandalliance.org.uk Website: www.downlandalliance.org.uk
