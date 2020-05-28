Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Train to Teach Career Information Event

Downland Alliance

Tuesday 9th June 2020

Whose story will you inspire?

Every Lesson Shapes a Life

If you are considering a career in teaching, why not consider one of our School Direct primary and secondary training programmes with places available from September 2020.

The Downland Alliance is a school-led training partnership with secondary trainees based at The Downs, St. Bartholomew’s, Park House and Kennet School. Primary trainees are based at one of our partnership primary schools in the local area. Our programmes are accredited by Oxford Brookes University.

So whether you are a teaching assistant, a career changer or you graduate in the summer of 2020 why not join our virtual event to find out more.　

When?

Tuesday 9th June

6pm-7pm

(Talk at 6:30pm)

How?

Join our Virtual Event by registering to attend through our website

www.downlandalliance.org.uk

Telephone: 01635 270096 Email: itt@downlandalliance.org.uk Website: www.downlandalliance.org.uk

