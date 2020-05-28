Groundworks and Drainage Supervisors
Thu, 28 May 2020
Burghfield. Essential criteria SSSTS or SMSTS,
Black, Gold or Red CSCS card. NRSW or
SWQR card including service avoidance. First aid
with resuscitation certificate.
We are also looking for Groundworkers,
Pipelayers and Machine operators.
Good rates of pay and long term works. Nuclear
experience preferred but not essential.
UK passport holders only
Please call Gary on: 07920 652 860
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News