Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Groundworks and Drainage Supervisors

Oliver Connell & Son Ltd

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Groundworks and Drainage Supervisors

Oliver Connell & Son Ltd

Groundworks and Drainage Supervisors

for Nuclear Sites at Aldermaston and

Burghfield. Essential criteria SSSTS or SMSTS,

Black, Gold or Red CSCS card. NRSW or

SWQR card including service avoidance. First aid

with resuscitation certificate.

We are also looking for Groundworkers,

Pipelayers and Machine operators.

Good rates of pay and long term works. Nuclear

experience preferred but not essential.

UK passport holders only

Please call Gary on: 07920 652 860

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

UK Stargazers are in for 4 astronomical treats - conjunction of Mercury and Venus plus passes by International Space Station, HTV9 and Starlink 4

Stargazers are in for 4 astronomical treats tonight - conjunction of Mercury and Venus plus International Space Station, HTV9 and Starlink 4 over the UK

Three arrested after drugs raid in Thatcham

Three arrested after drugs raid in Thatcham

Astronauts joining International Space Station

SpaceX Falcon 9 to make history as 2 astronauts to be launched from Kennedy Space Centre to join International Space Station crew and Crew Dragon spacecraft could be visible over the UK shortly after

POLL: Should tonight be the last Clap for Carers?

POLL: Should tonight be the last Clap for Carers?

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33