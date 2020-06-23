Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

HOUSEKEEPING/GARDENING P/T

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

HOUSEKEEPING/GARDENING P/T

HOUSEKEEPING/GARDENING P/T


versatile couple or single person attracted to 2/3 Bed cottage on the outskirts of Great Bedwyn. Maintenance skills required. References required.


email fitzwilliamlay@gmail.com


or tel: 01672 870575.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police appeal after woman allegedly raped in Newbury

police

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 20)

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 20)

Newbury man banned from drinking in public

Newbury man banned from drinking in public

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 19)

Coronavirus

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33