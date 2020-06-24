GENERAL MANAGER

ASSISTANT MANAGER

Required for the Royal Oak, Yattendon,

award winning 10 bedroomed pub/hotel

As we readapt to life after lockdown, 2 amazing opportunities have arisen to manage ‘The Good Pub Guide’ Berkshire Dining Pub of the Year 2020.

We are looking for experienced, professional individuals with a genuine passion for looking after people and putting smiles on faces. So if you have enthusiasm, flair and want to be part of a very exciting project then we would love to hear from you. Previous experience essential in similar gastro pub or hotel fields.

• Live in available

• £££ negotiable dep on experience.

• Attractive packages for the right candidates.

Please contact

rob@royaloakyattendon.com

or call 01635 201325