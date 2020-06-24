GENERAL MANAGER / ASSISTANT MANAGER
Required for the Royal Oak, Yattendon
GENERAL MANAGER
ASSISTANT MANAGER
Required for the Royal Oak, Yattendon,
award winning 10 bedroomed pub/hotel
As we readapt to life after lockdown, 2 amazing opportunities have arisen to manage ‘The Good Pub Guide’ Berkshire Dining Pub of the Year 2020.
We are looking for experienced, professional individuals with a genuine passion for looking after people and putting smiles on faces. So if you have enthusiasm, flair and want to be part of a very exciting project then we would love to hear from you. Previous experience essential in similar gastro pub or hotel fields.
• Live in available
• £££ negotiable dep on experience.
• Attractive packages for the right candidates.
Please contact
rob@royaloakyattendon.com
or call 01635 201325
