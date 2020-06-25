Practice Nurse or Associate Practitioner required

Kintbury & Woolton Hill Surgeries

Practice Nurse or

Associate Practitioner

18-24 hours (over 3-4 days per week)

We are a friendly, rural dispensing practice. You should be comfortable with responsibility, energetic, keen to learn new skills and work as an integral part of the team as well as working autonomously.

Our ideal candidate would have respiratory experience (or willingness to upskill). We welcome applications from Health Care Assistants or Associate Practitioners, especially if trained in spirometry. Primary Care experience not essential and salary commensurate with experience.

CV and covering letter or enquiries to the

Practice Manager: karen.oakton@nhs.net



http://www.kintburyandwooltonhillsurgeries.co.uk