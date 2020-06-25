SPEENHAMLAND SCHOOL

Pelican Lane, Newbury, Berkshire. RG14 1NU

Teaching Assistants

Apprenticeship route also available

Full Time – 27.5 hours per week (term time only) Salary Grade B1 to B3 £17,364 to £18,065 pro-rata

We have several exciting opportunities within our school for Teaching Assistants. These vacancies would suit TAs who are keen to support the needs of our children who have a range of needs.



Please contact Mrs Burgess jburgess@speenhamland.newburyacademytrust.org

for an application pack.

Successful candidates will be subject to disclosure checks