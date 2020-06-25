EXPERIENCED and SELF-MOTIVATED, FULLY QUALIFIED, GDC REGISTERED
p/t DENTAL NURSE Required
SPEENHAMLAND SCHOOL
Pelican Lane, Newbury, Berkshire. RG14 1NU
Teaching Assistants
Apprenticeship route also available
Full Time – 27.5 hours per week (term time only) Salary Grade B1 to B3 £17,364 to £18,065 pro-rata
We have several exciting opportunities within our school for Teaching Assistants. These vacancies would suit TAs who are keen to support the needs of our children who have a range of needs.
Please contact Mrs Burgess jburgess@speenhamland.newburyacademytrust.org
for an application pack.
Successful candidates will be subject to disclosure checks
