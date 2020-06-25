Careers Leader Required

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Careers Leader

The Downs School, West Berkshire

Closing Date: 5 July 2020

Proposed Start Date: September 2020

Salary:
Band G - Full Time Salary £22,911-28,785 (Actual salary after term time and part time working (£10,504-13,197) Salary dependent on experience
Contract type:
Term Time and Part Time (20 hours per week), plus 1 Inset day in September

More information please contact Mrs N Kenyon,
Personnel Manager on recruitment@thedownsschool.org

The Downs School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people. Successful applicants will be subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check though the DBS and provide evidence that they have a right to work in the UK.
www.thedownsschool.org.uk

