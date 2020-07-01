Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

One Stop Service Centre Ltd

www.onestop-servicecentre.co.uk

business as usual

We offer delivery / collection service

• Clutches
• Diagnostics
• Brakes
• Suspension
• Exhausts

Air Con Recharge from £68+vat

Full Service up to 2000cc - £200 plus VAT

Free Summer Vehicle Checks

MOT£40

Payment Assist, spread the cost

For an honest and friendly service! Call Katie to book today

T: 01635 570000

Unit 3a Faraday Road, Newbury RG14 2AD

service@onestop-servicecentre.co.uk

