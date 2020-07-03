Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

St Thomas’ Church Of England Infant School

St Thomas’ Church Of England Infant School
Woolton Hill, Newbury, RG20 9XF

(Permanent 52 week contract)
15 hrs p/w Mon-Fri
Start Date – September 2020
(hours between 3.30pm & 6.30pm including locking up)

Please email: adminoffice@st-thomas.hants.sch.uk


or call: 01635 253431.
Closing date: 17th July 2020

All successful candidates will be subject to a Disclosure and Barring Check as well as other relevant pre-employment checks.

