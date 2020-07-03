Cleaner required
St Thomas’ Church Of England Infant School
Fri, 03 Jul 2020
St Thomas’ Church Of England Infant School
Woolton Hill, Newbury, RG20 9XF
Cleaner required
(Permanent 52 week contract)
15 hrs p/w Mon-Fri
Start Date – September 2020
(hours between 3.30pm & 6.30pm including locking up)
Please email: adminoffice@st-thomas.hants.sch.uk
or call: 01635 253431.
Closing date: 17th July 2020
All successful candidates will be subject to a Disclosure and Barring Check as well as other relevant pre-employment checks.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News