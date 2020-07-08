Liberty Garden Buildings

Yew Tree Garden Centre, Ball Hill, Newbury, Berks RG20 0NG

Open normal times plus Private Appointments are available before & after standard opening hours

For high quality British made Home Offices, Garden Rooms, Rotating pods, Summerhouses, Greenhouses & Sheds

Come and see our display site and talk to David and Jo Acheson at Yew Tree Garden Centre, Ball Hill, Newbury RG20 0NG

www.libertygardenbuildings.com

01635 255533

Closed Tuesday and Wednesday