Teaching Assistant Required

Wed, 08 Jul 2020
WOOLTON HILL JUNIOR SCHOOL
Near Newbury RG20 9XE
Teaching Assistant
Fixed term-Maternity cover
Mon-Fri 8.45am-1.15pm (part time) • Grade: B1 (term time only)
Start Date: 1st September 2020
Closing date: Thursday 16th July 2020 12 noon
Interview date: Monday 20th July 2020
Please email: adminoffice@whjs.hants.sch.uk
for an application pack.
All successful candidates will be subject to a Disclosure and Barring Check as well as other relevant pre-employment checks.
