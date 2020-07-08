Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Teaching Assistant Required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Teaching Assistant Required

WOOLTON HILL JUNIOR SCHOOL
Near Newbury RG20 9XE

Teaching Assistant
Fixed term-Maternity cover
Mon-Fri 8.45am-1.15pm (part time) • Grade: B1 (term time only)
Start Date: 1st September 2020
Closing date: Thursday 16th July 2020 12 noon
Interview date: Monday 20th July 2020

Please email: adminoffice@whjs.hants.sch.uk

for an application pack.


All successful candidates will be subject to a Disclosure and Barring Check as well as other relevant pre-employment checks.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Developers hint at future plans for Newbury's Kennet Centre

Developers hint at future plans for Newbury's Kennet Centre

M4 closures in West Berkshire

M4 closures in West Berkshire

Trio from same home on serious domestic violence charges

court gavel

Teenager up for Miss England title

Teenager up for Miss England title

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33