Mary Hare Secondary School are Hiring!Care Staff Required

Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ

www.maryhare.org.uk

Mary Hare Secondary School are Hiring!

Care Staff

£20,810 – £22,525 pa, pro rata • Permanent



Full time, two week rotating shift pattern with sleep-in duties paid separately

Bank Staff: to work nights – typical shift would be 9pm to 7am, £8.81 per hour

to work evenings – hours vary depending on need, £8.81 per hour

Mary Hare School are looking for resourceful, caring and committed people to join the Care Team to work with teenage deaf children during their social time.

To apply for this role, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs and apply directly.

Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.

By applying for any roles at Mary Hare, you are agreeing to the terms of our

Privacy Policy which can be found on our school website.

Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386