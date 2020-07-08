Porter required

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Porter (Full Time) Newbury Berkshire

We are looking for a new porter to join our busy team. In this varied job you will take delivery of a range of goods from antique tables and chairs to paintings, clocks, and jewellery and will be required to move furniture and other heavy items safely. You will work closely with our specialist departments and work directly with customers.


Other duties include:
• Receiving planned and ad hoc deliveries
• Set up sale rooms and garden for sale days
• Mark up and safe storage of goods
• Follow security and health and safety procedures
• Help customers on sale and viewing days
Some weekend working is required.

Working from our beautiful Georgian Priory in Newbury you will be part of a friendly team, earn a competitive salary and generous holiday allowance.
It is an excellent opportunity to start a career in the antiques trade and would ideally suit an enthusiastic person with an interest in history and art.


If you would like to join our friendly team, please send your CV and covering letter stating why you want this job to
Mandy Dooley at mdooley@dreweatts.com

