VACANCIES AT ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL

ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL

Newbury RG14 6JP

We currently have the following part-time, permanent vacancies to start on 1 September 2020:
Finance Administrator: Purchase Ledger – 29.5 hours pw
Lunchtime Supervisor – 5 hours pw

For full details and to apply please visit: www.stbarts.co.uk


Closing date: Sunday 26 July 2020


Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.


Tel: 01635 521255

E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk

