VACANCIES AT ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Tue, 14 Jul 2020
ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Newbury RG14 6JP
We currently have the following part-time, permanent vacancies to start on 1 September 2020:
• Finance Administrator: Purchase Ledger – 29.5 hours pw
• Lunchtime Supervisor – 5 hours pw
For full details and to apply please visit: www.stbarts.co.uk
Closing date: Sunday 26 July 2020
Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.
Tel: 01635 521255
E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News