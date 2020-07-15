Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

ASSISTANT CLERK REQUIRED

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

ASSISTANT CLERK REQUIRED

ASSISTANT CLERK
TO LAMBOURN PARISH COUNCIL (Part-time)


Lambourn Parish Council is looking for a part-time Assistant Clerk. This role is the administrative & community support to the Clerk and Responsible Financial Officer. The candidate is a highly organised & flexible problem solver with superb communication skills and a detail-oriented mindset. Ideally, the candidate should have prior experience thriving in an administrative capacity in a community based role.
Maximum 14 hours per week inc. evening meetings.
Council scaled salary (pro rata).


For a full job description, contact the council


lambournpc@btconnect.com


Closing date for enquiries & applications 24th July 2020.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

International Space Station, 2 planets and 1 comet

An International Space Station, 2 planets and 1 comet - prepare for super Sunday

Is the beast of Berkshire on the prowl?

Is the beast of Berkshire on the prowl?

Plans for new Newbury Lidl at London Road Retail Park

Plans for new Newbury Lidl at London Road Retail Park

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of July 11

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of July 11

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33