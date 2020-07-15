ASSISTANT CLERK REQUIRED

ASSISTANT CLERK

TO LAMBOURN PARISH COUNCIL (Part-time)



Lambourn Parish Council is looking for a part-time Assistant Clerk. This role is the administrative & community support to the Clerk and Responsible Financial Officer. The candidate is a highly organised & flexible problem solver with superb communication skills and a detail-oriented mindset. Ideally, the candidate should have prior experience thriving in an administrative capacity in a community based role.

Maximum 14 hours per week inc. evening meetings.

Council scaled salary (pro rata).



For a full job description, contact the council



lambournpc@btconnect.com



Closing date for enquiries & applications 24th July 2020.