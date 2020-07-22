Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Housekeeping Assistants Required



Full time

 

As one of the UK’s leading Girls’ Independent Boarding Schools, we are looking for two Housekeeping Assistants to join our busy and dedicated estates team. The School is set in a large site and the buildings many and varied, which means you could be working in staff accommodation, classrooms, dormitories, offices or boarding houses, as a few examples.

 

Working full time 37.5 hours per week 7am – 3pm throughout the year,

Benefits include all meals on duty, uniform, generous pension scheme and 25 days’

holiday plus a week off at Christmas.

 

For further details or to apply, please visit our website www.downehouse.net

or alternatively call 01635 204712 or email recruitment@downehouse.net

 

Closing date: Noon on Tuesday 4 August 2020

 

Interview date: w/c Monday 10 August

 

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an enhanced DBS check and satisfactory references.

