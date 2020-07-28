Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

PART-TIME CARER REQUIRED

Working for a Family in Hampshire.
Must have previous caring experience.
To help full-time Carer look after two independent elderly grandparents.
Must be able to react in emergency situations and have
first aid training.
Must be professional, patient, discreet and caring.
Able to work as part of a team and must be flexible with days/hours.
Overnight stays on site required occasionally.


For further info email your CV to: hr@sfoffice.co.uk

