House Manager Required

House Manager

Working for a Family in Hampshire.
Flexibility key!
Minimum 5 years’ experience.
Sole responsibility for the management and workings of the Family home, help with housework (work with full time cleaner), responsible for all shopping, some cooking required, laundry and manage 3 other members of staff.
Must be able to react in emergency situations (first aid). Must have an excellent work ethic, be organised, proactive, professional and discreet. A good eye for detail and hands-on approach. Able to work as part of a team to ensure smooth running of the home at all times. Live-in available / live out if local.
For further info email your CV to: hr@sfoffice.co.uk

