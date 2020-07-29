Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Gardener/Handyperson Required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Gardener/Handyperson Required

Gardener/Handyperson

Occasional, on-going, informal. Newbury. Average size level garden regular upkeep. £12 ph

Tel : 01635 552843

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Arrests following affray

Newbury

Newbury men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Newbury men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Eat Out to Help Out: Local restaurants that have signed up so far

Eat Out to Help Out: Local restaurants which have signed up so far

Man avoids jail for child sex assault

Man avoids jail for child sex assault

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33