PART-TIME PRIVATE CHEF



Required for a Family near Basingstoke, Hampshire – 2 / 3 days a week, some weekends and evenings.

Must be able to prepare healthy, nutritious, home-cooked meals to a high standard. Able to put together menus and cook for large family visits, Sunday lunches and dinner parties.

This person will have lots of experience, be flexible, professional, organised and able to work discreetly and effectively in the family home with other members of staff.



For further info email your CV to: hr@sfoffice.co.uk