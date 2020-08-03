Catering Assistant

Full time

An exciting opportunity for flexible, hard-working staff to join an established friendly team in a busy thriving girls’ independent boarding school. We provide 3 meal services for approximately 1000 people daily and School events. You will assist with all catering tasks within the department including front of house duties.

£18,720 per annum, working 40 hours p/w - 12.00pm to 8:30pm.

The working pattern will be 5 days out of 7, Monday to Sunday (which means working 4 days during the week plus either a Saturday or Sunday).

Benefits include uniform and meals on duty and a generous Pension scheme, 25 days’ holiday plus a week off at Christmas and all Bank Holidays.

Downe House

For further details or to apply, please visit our website www.downehouse.net

or alternatively call 01635 204712 or email recruitment@downehouse.net

Closing date: Noon on Monday 17 August 2020

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an enhanced DBS check and satisfactory references.