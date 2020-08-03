Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Catering Assistant

Full time

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Catering Assistant

Catering Assistant

Full time

An exciting opportunity for flexible, hard-working staff to join an established friendly team in a busy thriving girls’ independent boarding school. We provide 3 meal services for approximately 1000 people daily and School events. You will assist with all catering tasks within the department including front of house duties.

£18,720 per annum, working 40 hours p/w - 12.00pm to 8:30pm.

The working pattern will be 5 days out of 7, Monday to Sunday (which means working 4 days during the week plus either a Saturday or Sunday).

Benefits include uniform and meals on duty and a generous Pension scheme, 25 days’ holiday plus a week off at Christmas and all Bank Holidays.

Downe House

For further details or to apply, please visit our website www.downehouse.net

or alternatively call 01635 204712 or email recruitment@downehouse.net

Closing date: Noon on Monday 17 August 2020

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an enhanced DBS check and satisfactory references.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Body found in Baughurst area

Missing Tadley man found safe and well

Former gambling addict warns against town centre outlets

Former gambling addict warns against town centre outlets

Pc Harper killing: Sentences announced

Pc Andrew Harper murder trial: Three teenagers guilty of manslaughter

Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for every local authority area in England

Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for every local authority area in England

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33