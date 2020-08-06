School Nurse

Full-time, term time only

This is an amazing opportunity to join our community on our beautiful site in West Berkshire looking after the medical needs of 600 boarding girls aged 11-18.

As one of the leading Girls’ Independent Boarding Schools in the Country we pride ourselves on offering a supportive, creative and enriching environment for our girls.

We are currently looking for a School Nurse to join our nursing team where our on-site purpose built Medical Centre operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week during term time.

To be successful, you will need to be a RGN ideally with some experience of working with young people aged 11-18 and be looking for an opportunity to get fully involved with the life of this busy boarding school.

You will be working full-time covering various shifts as required, including night shifts and weekends. This is primarily a term time only post with 3 weeks to be worked during

the holidays flexibly. As well as covering our regular doctor surgeries, this post offers an interesting opportunity for you to get involved in a specialist area relating to the health and wellbeing of girls/young women.

Benefits include 15 weeks holiday, meals on duty, uniform, CPD opportunities and a wonderful working environment with a warm, friendly and professional team.

For further details or to apply, please visit our website www.downehouse.net

or alternatively call 01635 204712 or email recruitment@downehouse.net

Closing date: Noon on Wednesday, 12 August 2020.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an enhanced DBS check and satisfactory references

Downe House

Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham,

Berkshire RG18 9JJ