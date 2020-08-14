Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Care assistants

Helping Hands

Care assistants

Helping Hands Homecare

in Newbury & Hungerford are looking for dedicated care assistants in and around West Berkshire.

Flexible hours, competitive pay, full training provided.

Email: hvshungerford@helpinghands.co.uk

or call 07966130279

