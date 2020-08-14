Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Welfare Support Worker

Fair Close Centre

Welfare Support Worker

Welfare Support Worker
(Part-time/flexible hours/paid role)

Age Concern Newbury & District run the Fair Close Centre

We are expanding our welfare services to meet growing demand and urgently need to recruit a phone based Welfare Support Worker to work some evenings and at weekends. The role requires someone approachable, trustworthy, caring and understanding with deep empathy towards our senior citizens.

In the first instance: email hello@fairclosecentre.org outlining in brief your suitability for the role.

