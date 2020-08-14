Fri, 14 Aug 2020
Age Concern Newbury & District run the Fair Close Centre
We are expanding our welfare services to meet growing demand and urgently need to recruit a phone based Welfare Support Worker to work some evenings and at weekends. The role requires someone approachable, trustworthy, caring and understanding with deep empathy towards our senior citizens.
In the first instance: email hello@fairclosecentre.org outlining in brief your suitability for the role.
