Mary Hare Secondary School are Hiring!

Care Staff/Waking Night Staff

Care Staff (fixed term maternity cover) – contract is for up to one year at our Secondary School working a two week rotating shift pattern

Waking Night Staff – working across various boarding houses both at our Primary and Secondary Schools

Mary Hare School are looking for resourceful, caring and committed people to join the Care Team to work with teenage deaf children during their social time.

To apply for this role, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs and apply directly. Closing date for all roles is 1 September 2020 with interviews happening shortly after. Depending on safer recruitment checks we are looking for a September start date in all roles.

Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.

