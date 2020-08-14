infodata

GRADUATE SOFTWARE DEVELOPERS

Infodata is an established software technology company specialising in management solutions for private members clubs and the hospitality sector.

We are looking for two smart and creative developers to join our in-house development team. You will likely be a recent university graduate in computer science, software engineering or similar. Applicants with some commercial experience will also be considered.

Development tools in use are Visual Studio, C# ASP.Net and Magic XPA, a rapid development cross platform tool which is at the heart of our Millennia product suite.

In addition to training and excellent career development, we offer a mix of remote and town centre office based working, a competitive salary and group personal pension plan.

Please apply with full career details to:

jobs@infodata.uk.com.