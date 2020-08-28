ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL

Newbury RG14 6JP

We currently have the following part-time, permanent vacancies to start as soon as possible:

• Assistant Teacher (Cover Supervisor)

– 32 hours & 10 minutes pw

• Teaching Assistant (Modern Foreign Languages)

– 22 hours and 40 minutes pw

For full details and to apply please visit:

www.stbarts.co.uk

Closing date: Sunday 6 September 2020

Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along

with other relevant employment checks. Tel: 01635 521255

E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk