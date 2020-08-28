ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL

Fri, 28 Aug 2020
Newbury RG14 6JP
We currently have the following part-time, permanent vacancies to start as soon as possible:
• Assistant Teacher (Cover Supervisor)
– 32 hours & 10 minutes pw
• Teaching Assistant (Modern Foreign Languages)
– 22 hours and 40 minutes pw
For full details and to apply please visit:
www.stbarts.co.uk
Closing date: Sunday 6 September 2020
Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along
with other relevant employment checks. Tel: 01635 521255
E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk
